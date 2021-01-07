Gabriel Osho in line for Luton debut against Reading

Gabriel Osho could make his Luton debut against Reading in the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old defender, who joined Town from the Royals in November, has been recalled from a loan spell with Yeovil.

James Bree is close to returning from a long-term knee problem.

The tie is expected to go ahead despite Luton’s match with QPR last weekend being postponed due to positive coronavirus tests within the squad.

Lucas Joao is fit for Reading despite an injury scare last weekend.

The striker scored twice against Huddersfield but hobbled off late in the game.

Lewis Gibson, Yakou Meite and Liam Moore are set to miss out again.

Luke Southwood is likely to get a run-out in goal while youngsters Ethan Bristow and Dejan Tetek could also feature.