Huddersfield fringe players could be handed FA Cup starts

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan could ring the changes for the visit of Plymouth in the FA Cup.

Corberan has been largely reliant on the same starting 11 in the Sky Bet Championship recently and is happy to use some fringe players in the cup.

That could mean an outing for the likes of Alex Vallejo, Jaden Brown and Joel Pereira, along with new signing Danny Grant.

Jonathan Hogg (Achilles), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (muscle fatigue) and Isaac Mbenza (knee) have minor problems and could be rested.

Plymouth wing-back George Cooper will miss the trip to Huddersfield as he needs surgery on a knee problem.

Cooper suffered the injury during the defeat at Crewe in December and a visit to a specialist revealed the extent of the problem.

Argyle manager Ryan Lowe will assess the ankle injury picked up by midfielder Lewis Macleod before naming his squad.

Macleod limped off in the first half of last weekend’s victory over Gillingham and replacement Tyrese Fornah impressed in the 1-0 win.