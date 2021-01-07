Oldham forward Bobby Grant suspended for FA Cup clash with Bournemouth

Oldham will continue to be without Bobby Grant for their Emirates FA Cup third-round clash with Bournemouth.

Grant was due to serve the second game of his three-match ban for being sent off on Boxing Day during his side’s second-half abandonment of the game against Forest Green on January 2.

Striker George Blackwood is set to remain in the treatment room following a setback on his recovery from injury.

Manager Harry Kewell will be slightly relieved, however, after all his first team returned negative Covid-19 tests ahead of the fixture.

Bournemouth’s Joshua King could be pushing for a starting place after recovering from a back issue.

The former Manchester United forward, who has been linked with a January move to West Ham, has made a number of substitute appearances but sat out of his side’s 1-0 win at Stoke.

Winger Arnaut Danjuma (hamstring) and defender Chris Mepham (calf) remain unavailable.

On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle) is a long-term absentee and yet to make his Cherries debut.