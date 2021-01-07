Morgan Rogers set for Lincoln debut

Lincoln’s new teenage signing Morgan Rogers is hoping to make his first appearance for the club in the home game against Peterborough.

The England Under-18 forward joined the Imps on loan from Manchester City until the end of the season this week and is expected to go straight into Michael Appleton’s squad.

Captain Liam Bridcutt marked his return to action after an eight-game absence due to a calf injury by playing the full 90 minutes in last week’s win at AFC Wimbledon.

Bridcutt will be monitored, while Conor McGrandles (calf) remains a long-term absentee.

Peterborough forward Ricky-Jade Jones could return to the squad following his recovery from leg surgery.

The teenager has returned to full training and is back in contention after being out since September.

Winger Joe Ward, sidelined since November due to a knee injury, is closing in on a return to action but is unlikely to feature this weekend.

Boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed that otherwise he has a fully-fit squad to choose from for his side’s first game since December 15.