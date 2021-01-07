Aston Villa squad set to be depleted against Liverpool due to Covid-19 outbreak

Aston Villa are likely to be depleted when they welcome Liverpool in the FA Cup with the game itself remaining in some doubt.

The club have been forced to close their Bodymoor Heath training base after an outbreak of coronavirus within the senior squad and staff.

Villa have been speaking to the Football Association and Premier League as they try to get the game on, with a decision to be made on Friday morning.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will freshen up his under-performing side but is reluctant to make too many changes.

Neco Williams could come in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who looks like he needs a break, while Fabinho could be rested at centre-back.

In midfield Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago Alcantara need more pitch time after recently coming back from injury, as does Xherdan Shaqiri, and all could start at Villa Park.

Provisional Aston Villa squad: TBC

Provisional Liverpool squad: Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Milner, Jones, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Shaqiri, Minamino, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Firmino, Origi.