Oldham’s FA Cup clash with Bournemouth switched to Vitality Stadium

Oldham’s FA Cup third-round clash with Bournemouth will now be played at the Vitality Stadium after the Football Association agreed to a switch.

The Boundary Park pitch is currently frozen and, with temperatures predicted to stay around freezing until Saturday, Oldham believed it was unlikely the game would be able to take place.

A tweet from the FA read: “The @FA’s Professional Game Board has directed that the #EmiratesFACup third round tie between @OfficialOAFC and @afcbournemouth, which is scheduled to take place at 3pm on Saturday 9 January, be reversed and will now to be played at the Vitality Stadium.

“This permission has been granted due to adverse weather conditions, the significant likelihood of @OfficialOAFC’s pitch being unplayable and the exceptional circumstances around this season’s domestic fixture list.

“This follows consultation with all of the relevant parties and the agreement of both clubs.”

The match will still be played at 3pm on Saturday.

A statement on Oldham’s website read: “If the fixture remained at Boundary Park, it would have been in jeopardy and potentially had financial penalties alongside impacting on the club’s participation in the competition.

“The decision is supported by both clubs and, in the current climate, with the fixture being behind-closed-doors, this is the most logical option to ensure the fixture is played to a natural conclusion.”