Bradley Dack set to be named in Blackburn’s starting line-up for Doncaster clash

Bradley Dack could make his first start for Blackburn in more than a year in their FA Cup third-round clash with Doncaster.

The midfielder sustained a cruciate ligament injury in December 2019 and has made three substitute appearances since returning to action on Boxing Day.

Lewis Travis is in a similar boat, and boss Tony Mowbray is certain to make a number of changes to his starting XI.

Rovers continue to have injury problems, with Daniel Ayala out for a month with a hamstring issue and joining Derrick Williams, Scott Wharton, Elliott Bennett and Joe Rankin-Costello on the sidelines while Ryan Nyambe is self-isolating.

Doncaster loan signings Ellery Balcombe and Elliot Simoes could make their debuts.

Winger Simoes has joined from Barnsley while keeper Balcombe arrives from Brentford in a deal until the end of the season.

Louis Jones was the only first-term keeper on Rovers’ books following Joe Bursik’s return to Stoke. Simoes comes in, meanwhile, after Josh Sims went back to Southampton.

Rovers returned to training on Tuesday following the squad’s period of self-isolation and are set to play their first match since December 22.