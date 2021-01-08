Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Marcos Rojo is reportedly on the verge of ending his lacklustre stint with Manchester United. According to The Sun, who cite a report from ESPN, the 30-year-old has agreed to personal terms with Boca Juniors, but would need to convince United to let him go on a free transfer. The defender spent the second half of last season on loan with Estudiantes and is yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this campaign.

Frank Lampard’s rocky situation may jeopardise Chelsea’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. The 21-year-old has been high on the Chelsea manager’s wish list for a while. But the Daily Star, via The Athletic, reports the club’s interest in Rice is contingent on Lampard keeping his job, with club bosses believed to be unconvinced of Rice’s potential.

Chelsea are likely to block any loan transfer bids for Fikayo Tomori, left (Adam Davy/PA)

Staying with Chelsea, The Sun says the club is set to reject any loan transfer offers for defender Fikayo Tomori in the wake of Andreas Christensen’s knee injury. Leeds and Newcastle had earmarked the 23-year-old as a potential loan target this month, but the loss of Christensen leaves Lampard short of defensive options and unwilling to let him go.

The paper also reports Bayern Munich are closing in on a contract extension for England Under-21 midfielder Jamal Musiala. Citing Sky Germany, the paper says club bosses have been impressed by the 17-year-old’s recent form and are keen on locking him in through 2025.

Dario Sarmiento: Manchester City are close to signing the 17-year-old Estudiantes winger, according to Talksport.

Newcastle have made enquiries about Monaco’s former Everton loanee Djibril Sidibe (Peter Byrne/PA)

Djibril Sidibe: French website Foot Mercato reports Newcastle have contacted Monaco about the 28-year-old defender’s situation.