Burnley waiting on coronavirus test results ahead of MK Dons FA Cup tie

Burnley have had “a couple” of coronavirus cases ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with MK Dons at Turf Moor.

That was the state of play reported on Thursday by Clarets boss Sean Dyche, who added: “We get re-tested again on Friday so we are going to have to see what the next round brings.”

Midfielder Jack Cork, out since fracturing his ankle in June, could make his first appearance of the season, and there may also be returns to action for Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra.

It is thought unlikely Jay Rodriguez, Dwight McNeil and Charlie Taylor, all of whom have been recovering from injuries, will be involved.

Of the host of MK Dons players that missed the 4-1 win at Swindon on December 29, three that were not injured are set to be available for Saturday’s tie.

They are Matthew Sorinola and Stephen Walker – both absent through non-Covid-19 illness – and George Williams, who was self-isolating.

The players that were sidelined by injury include Kieran Agard, Jay Bird, David Kasumu, Jordan Houghton, Warren O’Hora and Louis Thompson – boss Russell Martin does not expect any to feature against Burnley, but is hopeful “a few” will be back for the match at Peterborough a week later.

Baily Cargill has left the club and joined Forest Green.