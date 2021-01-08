Ipswich boosted by returns ahead of Swindon clash

Ipswich could welcome back a handful of players for the Sky Bet League One clash with Swindon after a coronavirus-enforced break from action helped ease their injury problems.

Midfielder Flynn Downes and forwards James Norwood and Freddie Sears have returned to training and are likely to be in contention for the Tractor Boys, who have not played since December 15.

Kane Vincent-Young, Gwion Edwards, Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop and Keanan Bennetts have resumed light training but will not be ready to feature.

Defender James Wilson and midfielder Cole Skuse (both knee) remain unavailable to manager Paul Lambert.

Swindon are expected to hand a debuts to on-loan duo Mark Travers and Dominic Thompson at Portman Road.

Goalkeeper Travers arrived from Bournemouth this week after former number one Matej Kovar was recalled by parent club Manchester United, while defender Thompson joined from Brentford.

Kieron Freeman could also be involved after signing for the Robins but fellow full-back Rob Hunt begins a three-match ban following his red card in the 4-1 loss to MK Dons and Ellis Iandolo is injured.

Midfielder Matt Palmer and forward Scott Twine may be included after returning to the County Ground from their respective loans at Wigan and Newport. Jordan Stevens has left the club after his loan from Leeds was cut short.