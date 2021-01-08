One member of Salford first-team set-up isolating ahead of Colchester game

Salford have one individual from the first team in self-isolation ahead of Saturday’s League Two home clash with Colchester.

The Ammies announced on Wednesday that, following coronavirus testing this week, they had “one positive result from the first team and one from the EDS”.

Boss Richie Wellens appears to have no fresh injury concerns to contend with after the 2-1 loss at Mansfield on Tuesday.

Richie Towell and Darron Gibson both remain sidelined due to leg injuries.

Colchester on Tuesday announced all their first-team squad players and staff were tested the previous day and that all tests had come back negative.

The game against Tranmere on Saturday was called off due to Covid-19 issues in both squads, with forward Callum Harriot having tested positive in the U’s camp.

Michael Folivi is set to miss out due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 0-0 draw with Cheltenham on December 29.

Luke Norris has departed the club, joining Stevenage.