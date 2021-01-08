Danny Pugh leads Port Vale for first time against Grimsby

Port Vale play their first match since sacking boss John Askey when they host Grimsby.

Vale, who have won only one of their last 12 League Two games, parted company with Askey on Monday, two days on from the 4-0 loss at Mansfield, with first team coach Danny Pugh taking charge until further notice.

Defender Leon Legge is suspended following his sending off in the Mansfield contest.

Vale on Wednesday said one positive had been returned from the Covid-19 testing of first team players and staff earlier in the week.

Grimsby goalkeeper James McKeown could make his return to action having missed the last two games after going into isolation.

Max Wright and Luke Spokes are also in contention again – both featured for the Under-23s on Wednesday.

James Hanson and Sean Scannell remain absent.

The second-bottom Mariners were beaten 2-1 at home by Cambridge on Saturday in the first match of Paul Hurst’s second stint as manager.