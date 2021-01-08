Ben Watson and Darren Pratley sidelined as Charlton take on Accrington

Ben Watson and Darren Pratley will miss Charlton’s League One clash with Accrington.

Watson was forced off after 10 minutes of last weekend’s loss to Hull with a hamstring injury while Pratley begins a three-match ban following his second-half sending-off.

Andrew Shinnie (thigh) is not yet ready for a comeback and remains sidelined along with longer-term absentees Ryan Inniss, Alfie Doughty and Akin Famewo.

Ronnie Schwartz could be involved at some point while new arrival Liam Millar, who has joined on loan from Liverpool, is another who will come into the reckoning.

Accrington are back in action for the first time in three weeks following coronavirus and weather-related postponements.

An unnamed Stanley player tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing and is isolating.

Veteran winger Gary Roberts rejoined the club this week 14 years after leaving but is likely to have to wait for a second debut as Accrington had not received international clearance from the Welsh FA.

Ross Sykes is a doubt with a minor injury while Mo Sangare and Lamine Kaba Sheriff are long-term absentees.