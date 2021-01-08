Hamilton midfielder Ross Callachan earns praise

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has hailed Ross Callachan ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock.

The midfielder shrugged off coronavirus to fire in his fifth goal in nine games during last weekend’s 3-0 win over Motherwell.

The former Hearts and St Johnstone midfielder suffered a horror ankle break last season while on loan at Dundee but has found a home since joining Accies in the summer.

Rice said: “I think Ross has found a place where he is comfortable and in a position where we can get the best out of him.

“I’ve liked Ross for a long time. He’s a midfielder who gets into the box and wants to score goals. He always gets chances in matches.

“We’ve got to remember that a year ago he had a broken ankle and he was out for a long time.

“But it says a lot about his character that he worked really hard during lockdown and got himself into really good shape.

“He’s come here and I’ve been absolutely delighted with him.

“He had Covid and came back from that just a few days before the Motherwell game. He was also one of the players who went through track and trace earlier in the season as well so he’s missed a wee bit of time because of the Covid situation.

“But you would never know the way he trains. He trains the way he plays, which is what I like. His character gets him through. He appreciates everything he’s got being a football player.”