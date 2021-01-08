Tim Krul among positive Covid-19 tests at Norwich

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul has confirmed he is one of three members of personnel at the club to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Canaries are the latest Sky Bet Championship side to experience positive results during this week’s round of testing after Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough also had their preparation for FA Cup ties impacted by coronavirus cases.

An official club statement read: “Norwich City can confirm that the club’s latest round of Covid-19 testing across players and backroom staff has returned three positive results.

“Players and backroom staff were tested and results received over the early stages of this week.

“In line with government, EFL and club protocols, all three individuals immediately began a period of self-isolation.”

Championship leaders Norwich are set to host divisional rivals Coventry at Carrow Road in the FA Cup third round on Saturday but will be without their goalkeeper.

Krul said on Twitter: “Earlier this week I was informed by the club that my COVID test came back positive. I immediately began my self-isolation period.

“I feel under the weather and fatigued. It’s an important reminder to stay safe, this virus is not a hoax and to protect those around us.”

Norwich manager Daniel Farke later confirmed forward Adam Idah was another of those to have tested positive for coronavirus along with an unnamed member of staff.