Joss Labadie and Ryan Taylor set for Newport comebacks against Brighton

Newport expect to have captain Joss Labadie and veteran forward Ryan Taylor available again for their FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League Brighton.

Midfielder Labadie has missed the past three matches, while Taylor has not played since early October because of a hamstring issue.

Swindon forward Scott Twine and Swansea defender Brandon Cooper have both been recalled from loan spells by their parent clubs.

Striker Owen Windsor has joined the Exiles on loan from West Brom until the end of the season, but is not eligible on Sunday having already played in this season’s competition during a previous spell at Grimbsy.

South Africa striker Percy Tau could made his long-awaited Brighton debut.

The 26-year-old, signed during 2018, has been recalled from an extended loan spell in Belgium after Brighton received Government approval to secure a work permit following the end of the Brexit transition period with the European Union.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is doubtful through illness and striker Danny Welbeck (knee) will again miss out.

Forward Aaron Connolly is also sidelined by a hamstring injury picked up in last week’s 3-3 draw with Wolves, along with full-back Tariq Lamptey (hamstring).