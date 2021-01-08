Connor McLennan set to miss Aberdeen’s showdown with Rangers

Connor McLennan is likely to miss Aberdeen’s game against Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday with a foot issue.

Niall McGinn is a doubt with a calf strain, loan midfielder Ross McCrorie is unavailable against his parent club and Calvin Ramsay is out with an ankle problem, along with Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle), and Tomas Cerny (knee).

Bruce Anderson and Miko Virtanen have been recalled from respective loan spells at Ayr United and Arbroath and go into the squad.

Rangers will be without Kemar Roofe after the striker injured a quad against Celtic.

Scott Arfield (ankle) is unlikely to play again this month while George Edmundson (hip) and Jordan Jones (calf) have joined long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic on the casualty list.

But there is good news for Ryan Jack, who could resume training next week after more than a month out with a persistent knee problem.