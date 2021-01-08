Norwich to face Coventry without Tim Krul after positive Covid-19 test

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul will miss Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Coventry following a positive Covid-19 test.

Forward Adam Idah, currently recovering from a knee problem, has also returned a positive result.

Teenage goalkeeper Daniel Barden will make another start against the Sky Blues, with Michael McGovern (hamstring) facing an extended spell out.

Midfielder Kieran Dowell is absent following minor surgery on his ankle, while Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Marco Stiepermann (ear infection) are both still unavailable, along with Josh Martin (illness). Winger Onel Hernandez (groin) and Bali Mumba (knee) have returned to team training but lack full match fitness, while defender Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his own recovery.

Coventry have signed Leicester midfielder Matty James on loan until the end of the season.

James made 15 appearances for Championship rivals Barnsley after joining them on loan in October, but is eligible for the cup tie at Carrow Road.

The Sky Blues have also recalled midfielder Josh Eccles from a loan spell at League One Gillingham, where he was an unused substitute for their FA Cup first-round match against non-league Woking in November.

Forward Matt Godden is out with a foot problem, while striker Tyler Walker (calf), defender Michael Rose (groin) and goalkeeper Marko Marosi (cheek) all continue their own rehabilitation.