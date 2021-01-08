Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume miss out again as Sunderland take on Hull

Sunderland will still be without defenders Luke O’Nien and Denver Hume when they face Hull in a rearranged League One clash on Saturday.

O’Nien has been suffering with a shoulder injury but has returned to training and is regaining fitness.

Hume has overcome a hamstring issue to re-join training also, but could be two weeks away from a comeback.

Fellow defender Arbenit Xhemajli (knee) and midfielder Josh Scowen (shin) remain absent.

Hull manager Grant McCann has confirmed his squad will include neither Jordy de Wijs nor Martin Samuelsen.

Both players have sustained calf injuries in training and are unavailable alongside longer-term absentee Callum Jones, who is recovering from a hamstring problem.

Keane Lewis-Potter will be subject to a late decision after suffering a minor hamstring issue during the Tigers’ 2-1 victory over Charlton last weekend.

McCann also confirmed that all five of the unnamed players that contracted Covid-19 have now returned to training, but the fixture may come too soon for those still overcoming symptoms of the virus.