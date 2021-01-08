Boreham Wood head into Millwall FA Cup clash with fully-fit squad

Boreham Wood have a clean bill of health for their FA Cup clash with Millwall.

The National League side are through to the third round for the first time in their history.

Forward Junior Morias rejoined the club earlier this week on loan from St Mirren and, subject to international clearance, could go straight into the squad.

Fellow striker Matt Rhead reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in 2016-17 with Lincoln.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett will be without defender Murray Wallace, who is suspended after being sent off in Saturday’s Championship defeat to Coventry.

That loss left the Lions with just one win in their last 13 matches and acutely aware of the potential for an embarrassing FA Cup defeat.

Rowett, who has seen his side depleted by coronavirus issues in recent weeks, has a doubt over Connor Mahoney who is struggling with a thigh injury.

Kenneth Zohore could start after returning on the bench against Coventry following an ankle injury, but Billy Mitchell (hamstring) is still out.