Facundo Pellistri tests positive for coronavirus before Watford cup clash

Manchester United teenager Facundo Pellistri tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the FA Cup tie against Watford.

The 19-year-old was pushing to make his first-team debut following his October arrival from Penarol but will be absent on Saturday, when fellow Uruguayan Edinson Cavani completes a three-match ban.

Odion Ighalo will be involved against his former club, while Donny Van De Beek, Axel Tuanzebe, Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson could also be named in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rotated line-up.

The United boss confirmed Marcos Rojo and Sergio Romero will not be given contract extensions beyond the summer. Phil Jones has been laid low with injury this season and new signing Amad Diallo has yet to join the group.

Watford new boy Philip Zinckernagel is pushing to make his debut following his move from Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt.

James Garner is ineligible to face parent club United, who he left on a season-long loan in September.

Watford confirmed they had no positive cases in Wednesday’s round of Covid-19 tests, while United academy graduate Craig Cathcart and forward Joao Pedro have returned to full training after hamstring injuries.

Domingos Quina, Isaac Success and Stipe Perica are not available as they step up their own returns from hamstring issues, while Christian Kabasele looks set to miss another match with a knee complaint.