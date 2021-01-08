Lucas Digne set to return for Everton against Rotherham

Everton left-back Lucas Digne is set for his first appearance since late November in the FA Cup tie against Rotherham.

The France international has made a quicker-than-expected return to fitness from an ankle injury.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will rest England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, leading scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Playmaker James Rodriguez will feature to improve his match fitness, while striker Cenk Tosun is likely to make his first start since November 2019.

Rotherham’s latest round of Covid-19 tests came back negative, having had an outbreak before Christmas.

Therefore manager Paul Warne has plenty of options at his disposal.

Only long-term injury victims Clark Robertson (foot), Shaun MacDonald (broken leg), Joe Mattock and Kieran Sadlier (both ankle) and Chiedozie Ogbene are missing.

On-loan players Jamal Blackman, Florian Jozefzoon and George Hirst have been given permission to play.