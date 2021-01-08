Harvey Gilmour a doubt as Stockport gear up for West Ham visit

Stockport manager Jim Gannon reported a near clean bill of health ahead of his side’s FA Cup third-round clash against West Ham on Monday, with Harvey Gilmour the only doubt.

The 21-year-old midfielder has a slight knee issue, compounded by a knock he suffered in training this week, which places a question mark over his availability for the visit of the Hammers.

However, Gannon insists Gilmour will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness.

Gannon revealed his County players and staff had coronavirus tests on Friday and while no one has reported any symptoms, he is keeping his fingers crossed they will all be cleared.

West Ham boss David Moyes could turn to some of his young players with Covid-19 protocols stretching his squad.

Defender Ryan Fredericks is the only member of the squad currently sidelined after a positive test, but several unnamed players are having to self-isolate.

Striker Michail Antonio got a further 31 minutes as a substitute under his belt in the 1-0 Premier League victory at Everton on New Year’s Day, his second appearance from the bench since returning from a hamstring problem, and is pushing for a start, but defender Arthur Masuaku (knee surgery) is a long-term absentee.

Moyes’ squad has been reduced in recent days by he departures of frontman Sebastien Haller to Ajax and midfielder Robert Snodgrass to West Brom.