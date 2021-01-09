David Martindale looking forward to locking horns with John Hughes

Livingston boss David Martindale feels he will be seeing an old friend when he meets Ross County counterpart John Hughes for the first time on Sunday.

The paths of both men have yet to cross but will do so when the Staggies visit the Tony Macaroni arena in the Scottish Premiership.

Martindale, who has won seven out of seven for the Lions since he stepped up from assistant to take over from Gary Holt, has been regaled about ‘Yogi’, who recently took charge at the Dingwall outfit, from within the West Lothian club.

He said: “I’ve actually never met Yogi but our kit man (Stephen Sproule), he’s best pals with Yogi, the two of them grew up together.

“So I feel as if I know Yogi but I’ve never met him.

“I think he’s a fantastic coach. I’ve watched Yogi’s interviews over the years, and his style of football and I’ve been quite impressed. I’m delighted he’s back in the game.

“All his previous players have always spoken really highly of him.

“It’s nice to see local people, Scottish managers managing in the top flight.”

Bottom side Ross County have struggled this season but Martindale was impressed when he watched them beat Hibernian 2-0 at Easter Road recently under Hughes.

He said: “Yogi is now putting his philosophy into the team, he likes to get the ball down and play.

“I was at Hibs v Ross County game, you could see that it was still the same players but they were different.

“They’re looking to get the ball down and move the opposition.

“There’s a wee bit of belief now, a wee bit of confidence. Obviously the result at Easter Road helps that massively. I’m really looking forward to the game.”