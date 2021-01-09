Ryan Hedges believes Aberdeen have what it takes to beat Rangers

Ryan Hedges insists Aberdeen have what it takes to hand Rangers their first Scottish Premiership defeat of the season on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side have won 20 and drawn two of their 22 Premiership games this season and sit 19 points clear of Old Firm rivals Celtic at the top of the table albeit they have played three games more.

The Light Blues beat Aberdeen 1-0 on the opening game of the season at Pittodrie and 4-0 at Ibrox in November.

However, that latter loss was the Dons’ only defeat in their last 14 league games and Hedges is confident Aberdeen can turn the tables at Pittodrie.

The 25-year-old attacker said: “On our day I think we can beat anyone.

“When we are on it, as we have been in certain games this season and shown our quality with and without the ball, that is what we need to do on Sunday.

“They are a very good team. The table doesn’t lie and it shows why they are doing so well but we can more than match them. Any team is beatable.

“We just have to go into it confident that we can beat them and I am sure that everyone in the starting 11 and players on the bench will all be pushing towards a good result.”

Hedges insists there is no fear factor at Pittodrie regarding Steven Gerrard’s side who have only lost to St Mirren in the Betfred Cup this season.

The Wales international, who joined Aberdeen from Barnsley in 2019, said: “They are human. They are capable of losing. St Mirren beat them in the cup so there is no reason why we should go in and think they are unbeatable.

“They are (beatable) and hopefully we can prove that.”