Scunthorpe-Bradford off due to frozen pitch

Scunthorpe’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Bradford has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

An inspection carried out on the Sands Venue Stadium pitch on Saturday morning found some areas to be unplayable.

With temperatures not expected to rise significantly ahead of the scheduled 3pm kick-off, the decision was taken to call off the fixture.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox told iFollow Iron: “We’re disappointed because the groundstaff and other staff have worked really hard to get the covers on, but it was really cold last night and the far end isn’t playable at all, so the referee has made the decision.”