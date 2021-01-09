Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink up and running after Burton win at Gillingham

Debutant Hayden Carter scored the winner as Burton picked up their first victory under returning manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in a 1-0 defeat of Gillingham.

Sky Bet League One’s bottom side were better than their mid-table opponents throughout the opening half and Kane Hemmings almost put them ahead inside five minutes when he curled his shot narrowly past the post. Joe Powell also had an effort deflected wide by Connor Ogilvie.

Carter, who joined the Brewers on loan from Blackburn on Wednesday, met Powell’s free-kick on 33 minutes to put Hasselbaink’s team in front.

In their search for an equaliser, Gills substitute striker John Akinde somehow poked the ball over the bar from six yards out shortly after the hour.

Lucas Akins came close to sealing Burton’s first away league victory of the season when his looping header hit the post.

Brewers goalkeeper Ben Garratt ensured his side ended their run of eight league games without a win when he brilliantly denied Ogilvie from heading an equaliser for the hosts 17 minutes from time and saved again to deny Akinde in stoppage time.

Burton’s clean sheet at Priestfield was their first in 29 league games – a run that stretched back to a goalless draw at home to Gillingham in February.