Bournemouth enjoy home comforts as they ease past Oldham

Josh King netted his first two goals of the season as Bournemouth swatted aside League Two Oldham with a 4-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Forward King has missed a large chunk of the campaign due to injuries and illnesses after failing to depart Championship Cherries in the summer transfer window.

But the Norwegian returned to his best with a classy brace for his first notches since July.

King also set-up Rodrigo Riquelme after David Brooks and Dylan Bahamboula, from the penalty spot, exchanged first-half goals.

The tie was originally scheduled to be hosted by Oldham but due to a frozen pitch, which was unlikely to thaw in time, the clash was mutually agreed to be switched to the Vitality Stadium.

Premier League promotion hunters Bournemouth made 10 changes to the side which beat Stoke last weekend – with centre-back Jack Simpson the sole survivor – while the Latics brought in four players from their goalless draw with Grimsby.

Oldham started as if they were the home side as Bahmaboula cut in from the right side of the box to slam a shot into the side netting after only 70 seconds.

Debut keeper Dennis was quickly forced into his first professional save when he flung himself to his left to tip away Carl Piergianni’s header from a corner

Ben Garrity then left Dennis flailing at fresh air in the 37th minute but his curled effort smashed into the inside of the post.

The last two minutes of the half proved topsy-turvy as both sides found the net.

In the 43rd minute, Brooks clubbed a power-driver past Ian Lawlor from the edge of the area after King had laid the ball off to him.

It was the Wales international’s fourth goal of the season and first ever FA Cup strike – and also marked King’s first goal involvement of the campaign.

The Cherries’ hopes of a half-time lead evaporated moments later as Davis Keillor-Dunn was awarded a penalty by referee Andy Woolmer.

Forward Keillor-Dunn had turned Simpson before he was taken out by Dennis – although replays suggested the contact had arrived after the attacker had started to fall.

Congo international Bahamboula made no mistake to celebrate his second goal since moving from Bulgarian outfit Tsarsko Selo in October.

Riquelme only needed two minutes of the second half to put Bournemouth back ahead when he poked in a half-defended low cross from Jack Stacey.

The Cherries dominated the second half and could have extended their lead when Brooks scuffed wide before King’s strike was blocked away by Lawlor.

King finally gave his side breathing space in the 74th minute as he leapt highest to meet Adam Smith’s cross.

It was the Norwegian’s first goal since netting a penalty in Bournemouth’s Premier League curtain-call against Everton in July.

He doubled his tally with a low finish into the bottom corner late on to confirm his side’s palace in the FA Cup fourth round.