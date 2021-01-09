King’s Lynn held to a draw by Halifax

Manager Ian Culverhouse was unable to celebrate signing a new deal with a win as King’s Lynn shared a 1-1 draw with Halifax at The Walks.

Culverhouse, who has committed himself to the Linnets until the summer of 2023, saw his side take the lead seven minutes before half-time with a goal from debutant Alex Kiwomya, the former Chelsea youth striker converting Dayle Southwell’s pull-back.

But Halifax were back on level terms six minutes into the second half when Tom Bradbury headed home.

Substitutes Adam Marriott and Sonny Carey had the ball in the net in quick succession for the home side only to be deemed to be offside on each occasion.

Jack Earing squandered a good chance late on for Halifax, who were also denied a stoppage-time winner by the linesman’s flag as the points were shared.