Rochdale rally from three goals down to draw with Crewe

Rochdale staged a rousing second-half comeback to recover from three goals down at the break and draw 3-3 with Crewe.

Two goals from Oliver Finney and a strike from Owen Dale had Crewe in command at the break, but Adrian Morley and Matty Lund’s double earned a stunning point for the hosts.

Dale’s home record has been poor this season and Crewe looked to take advantage of that as they settled in quickly, taking the lead after just six minutes when Travis Johnson’s measured delivery into the penalty area picked out Finney, who drove a low shot into the bottom corner of Gavin Bazunu’s net.

Dale hit back and bossed possession for much of the opening 45 minutes – but they were picked off twice by Crewe’s clinical counter attack. Firstly, in the 23rd minute, Charlie Kirk and Finney combined to tee up Owen Dale for the second goal.

And it looked to be game over for Brian Barry-Murphy’s men when Finney added a third after a break forward by Kirk.

But Rochdale kept to their task and pulled one back in the 47th minute as Morley’s delivery may have taken a touch off Stephen Humphrys on its way in.

Lund’s side-footed effort reduced the arrears on the hour mark before he smashed home the equaliser in the 84th minute.