Luke Armstrong on target again as Hartlepool ease past Wealdstone

Luke Armstrong continued his stunning scoring form as Hartlepool beat Wealdstone 3-1 at Victoria Park to secure a fourth successive National League win.

The on-loan Salford forward broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, after good work from Mark Shelton, to claim his sixth goal in as many games.

Gavan Holohan missed a glorious chance to add a second when he fired wide before Pools goalkeeper Ben Killip produced superb saves from Moses Emmanuel and Jacob Mendy to deny Wealdstone – playing their first league match since Boxing Day – an equaliser.

They proved vital as the home side doubled their advantage in the 54th minute, Rhys Oates tapping in on the line after Wealdstone keeper Stuart Moore had parried David Ferguson’s effort.

Nicky Featherstone added a third following a corner four minutes later with Matthew Lench hitting the bar for the visitors before Mendy found the bottom corner from 25 yards in the 75th minute.

Kundai Benyu and Mendy struck the woodwork in the closing stages for Wealdstone but Pools survived to consolidate second place in the table.