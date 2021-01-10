Covid-19 case adds to Celtic absences ahead of Hibs clash

Celtic reported one unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with Hibernian.

The champions face a shortage of centre-backs with Nir Bitton suspended, Shane Duffy absent after leaving the Dubai training camp early to deal with a personal matter, and Christopher Jullien out with a knee injury.

James Forrest remains unavailable but has stepped up his rehab work following ankle surgery.

Hibernian will again be without goalkeeper Ofir Marciano (calf).

But they have filled the void left by Marciano’s injury and Dillon Barnes’ return to QPR with new loan signing Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski, who was recalled from Dumbarton.

Kyle Magennis (hamstring) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out while Scott Allan is building up his fitness after illness.