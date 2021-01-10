Adele sends her love to Chorley after ‘Someone Like You’ tribute

Tottenham fan Adele has come out of Twitter hibernation to send her love to Chorley after the non-league side continued to use one of her hits as their victory song.

In what has become one of the highlights of this season’s FA Cup, the Magpies’ players and staff perform Adele’s famous track ‘Someone Like You’ in the dressing room after a win.

Saturday was the third time the National League North outfit’s traditional celebration has gone viral this term, after they added Derby to the scalps of Wigan and Peterborough.

Connor Hall and Mike Calveley were on target as Chorley won 2-0 against Derby, who were forced to play their youth team after a coronavirus outbreak, on a freezing afternoon in Lancashire.

And their emotional victory song did not go unnoticed after Adele took to Twitter for the first time since last October to show her appreciation, posting a love heart in response to their video.

She could have a decision to make on who to support in the fourth round, though, with Tottenham following Chorley into the hat for the draw after beating minnows Marine on Sunday.