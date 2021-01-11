Lloyd Kelly and Dan Gosling doubtful for Bournemouth

Bournemouth will check on Lloyd Kelly and Dan Gosling ahead of the visit of Millwall.

Defender Kelly missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Oldham due to a slight calf problem and midfielder Gosling came off at half-time with a knock.

Asmir Begovic should return in goal after Will Dennis got a run-out in the cup.

Tottenham loanee Cameron Carter-Vickers had an encouraging Cherries debut and could keep his place.

Millwall have an almost fully-fit squad available.

Only Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell remain on the sidelines and they are set to resume full training next week.

Mahoney has been out with a quad injury since the start of November, while Mitchell has yet to feature this season due to hamstring problems.

Defender Murray Wallace is back from suspension.