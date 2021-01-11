Matt Taylor could make changes for Exeter’s clash with Bolton

Exeter boss Matt Taylor could ring the changes for Bolton’s visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Taylor questioned the Grecians’ commitment in their FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and said he had to make “serious decisions going forward”.

Lewis Page lasted only 45 minutes of his first action for six weeks, but Taylor said his withdrawal was down to managing the defender’s game-time after injury.

Ben Seymour, Nigel Atangana, Nicky Law and Nicky Ajose are in contention to start, but Pierce Sweeney (hamstring) is set to miss out again as Exeter return to league action for the first time since Boxing Day following Covid-19 issues.

Bolton pair Declan John and Kieran Lee are in line for debuts after arriving since the Trotters’ last game on January 2.

Wales defender John’s last senior game for Swansea was just over a year ago.

Bolton will be without two unnamed squad members, who are completing their self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, and the suspended Reiss Greenidge.

Boss Ian Evatt must also do without loan signing Peter Kioso after the wing-back was recalled by parent club Luton.