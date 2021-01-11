Defender Martin Cranie misses out for Luton’s clash with QPR

Luton are set to be without defender Martin Cranie for the visit of QPR.

Cranie missed Saturday’s FA Cup win over Reading through injury but the Hatters have an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Boss Nathan Jones made nine changes at the weekend and will rotate his squad again.

Defender Peter Kioso has been recalled from his loan at Bolton.

Rangers will add returning striker Charlie Austin to their squad.

The 31-year-old, who scored 48 goals in a three-year spell at Loftus Road, has rejoined on loan from West Brom.

Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay will not be involved although both are close to full fitness.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens remain sidelined by long-term knee injuries.