Sheffield United have a number of selection concerns for Newcastle game

Sheffield United have a handful of concerns ahead of their return to Premier League action against Newcastle.

Positive coronavirus tests and injuries have hit the Blades hard recently as George Baldock, Enda Stevens, Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka all missed the FA Cup win against Bristol Rovers on Saturday, while Lys Mousset went off injured at the Memorial Stadium.

Boss Chris Wilder expects all five players to be fit for the home match against Tottenham at the weekend, but he thinks the game at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night will come too soon for most of the quintet. Oli McBurnie is still out.

Newcastle rested a number of key players for their FA Cup third-round tie at Arsenal and top goalscorer Callum Wilson is expected to return against the Blades.

Defenders Fabian Schar and Federico Fernandez were also left at home and should come back into the XI while Ryan Fraser (groin) is back in full training.

Jamal Lewis (knee) will need to be assessed, but Allan Saint-Maximin is still yet to recover fully after suffering with coronavirus while Jamaal Lascelles returned from the virus to play 45 minutes on Saturday and could be on the bench.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Verrips, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Jagielka, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Berge, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster, Mousset.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Yedlin, Krafth, Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Lascelles, Dummett, Lewis, Shelvey, Hayden, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Anderson, Hendrick, Fraser, Almiron, Ritchie, Wilson, Joelinton, Gayle, Carroll.