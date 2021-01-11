Marcus Maddison a doubt as Charlton prepare to host Rochdale

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer is sweating over the fitness of Marcus Maddison ahead of his side’s Sky Bet League One clash against Rochdale.

Maddison has been sent for a scan on the ankle injury he sustained in Charlton’s 2-0 defeat against Accrington on Friday night.

Ben Watson (hamstring) is likely to be unavailable, while Darren Pratley will serve the second of his three-match ban.

Andrew Shinnie (thigh) is not ready for a comeback. He remains sidelined along with longer-term absentees Ryan Inniss, Alfie Doughty and Akin Famewo.

Rochdale will be looking to retain the momentum gained from their impressive second-half comeback against Crewe.

After they were struck down by a Covid-19 outbreak, Rochdale came from three goals down to salvage a point in their first match in three weeks.

Ryan McLaughlin and Paul McShane will be pushing for a place in Brian Barry-Murphy’s line-up on Tuesday evening after they started on the bench in the weekend draw.

Elsewhere, Barry-Murphy has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s midweek trip to the Valley.