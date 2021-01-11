Dons bring in goalkeeper Sam Walker on loan

AFC Wimbledon have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Sam Walker from Reading on a deal until the end of the season.

The experienced stopper has made more than 250 appearances in the Football League and at 6ft 6ins is the commanding figure the Sky Bet League One club wanted.

Dons have not won in the division since December 2 and sit one place and a point above the bottom four.

“My size has always been the big factor, that’s why I was stuck in goal in the first place when I was younger,” Walker told the club’s official website.

“I haven’t been relegated yet. I know what it takes to be down there when the pressure is on. It’s about staying organised, competing in every game and picking up the results to propel yourself away from the danger zone.”

Boss Glyn Hodges added: “At this time last year we brought in Joe Day, who added his experience and settled things down. He was great for us, and hopefully Sam can have the same effect and maybe improve us.”