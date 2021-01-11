Music lessons in the Henderson household – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 11.
Football
Every day is a school day for Jordan Henderson.
Timo Werner was glad to be back on the scoresheet.
Sergio Reguilon made Josh Hmami’s day.
Real Madrid were snowed under.
A new profile pic for Toby.
Neymar was back in PSG training.
Premier League clubs marked some big-name birthdays.
Cricket
Repeat.
Ricky Ponting was impressed by India’s display in the Sydney draw.
Ajinkya Rahane hailed India’s fight.
Virender Sehwag spotted some underhand tactics from Steve Smith.
Ravi Ashwin stood up to Australia’s pace attack.
Big news in the Kohli family.
Kevin Pietersen was at one with nature.
Mark Wood celebrated his birthday in Sri Lanka.
Rahul Dravid turned 48.
Boxing
Wise words from Tyson Fury.
Tennis
Simona Halep is ready to head Down Under.
Rugby League
It’s funny who you bump into.
Golf
A harrowing dream for Eddie Pepperell.
