David Turnbull dismayed to see Celtic concede late on against Hibs

David Turnbull was left with bittersweet feelings after Celtic’s 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw with Hibernian on Monday night.

The midfielder continued his rise in prominence in recent months following his August move from Motherwell with a terrific curling free-kick from 25 yards with only eight minutes remaining at Parkhead.

The 21-year-old’s fifth goal in eight games looked to be enough to give the makeshift Hoops side – 13 players were out self-isolating due to Covid-19 issues with manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy also absent for the same reason – but the champions came unstuck from a set-piece in injury time.

The home defence failed to clear a free-kick deep into the box with Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet on hand to fire the ball high into the net from close range.

The draw left Celtic 21 points behind league leaders Rangers with three games in hand and their bid for 10 in a row is in some jeopardy.

Turnbull told Celtic’s YouTube channel: “On a personal level it is obviously brilliant to score the goal.

“It was a good goal at that and I just want to keep doing that but as I said before it is more about the team and we need to see out these games and get the result.

“The first 10/20 minutes we were under the cosh and struggled to get on the ball.

“After that I felt all the lads played excellent as a team, passed it well, kept the ball well and we kept pushing until we got the goal.

“It is a tough one to take, obviously to take the lead with not long to go, that’s what we need to do, we need to see out games.

“At the end, with the free-kick, we need to defend it better.”