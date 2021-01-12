Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Aberdeen extend loan deal of Oldham keeper Gary Woods

by Press Association
January 12 2021, 12.44pm
Syndicate Post image
Gary Woods, pictured in Hamilton’s kit, has extended his deal at Aberdeen (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Gary Woods has extended his loan deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old keeper has yet to make his Dons debut since signing on loan from Oldham in October.

A statement on Aberdeen’s website read: “Aberdeen FC confirms goalkeeper Gary Woods has extended his short-term loan deal and will remain at the club until the end of the season.

“The experienced 30-year-old, on loan from English League Two side Oldham Athletic, joined the Dons in October 2020 following an injury to goalkeeper Tomas Cerny.”

More from The Courier