Livingston expect Jack Fitzwater to be on the bench for clash with Aberdeen

by Press Association
January 12 2021, 5.14pm
Jack Fitzwater could be on the bench for Livingston (PA)

Livingston expect Jack Fitzwater to be on the bench for their Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen following a recent lay-off.

Defender Fitzwater and an unnamed player will have a fitness test.

Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.

Ryan Hedges is suspended for Aberdeen after being sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Rangers on Sunday.

Loan midfielder Ross McCrorie returns after being unable to play against his parent club.

Connor McLennan  (foot), Greg Leigh (hamstring), Dylan McGeouch (groin), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Tomas Cerny (knee) remain out.

