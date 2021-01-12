Sol Bamba receives messages of support – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 12.

Football

Sol Bamba’s fellow professionals sent the Cardiff defender their best wishes and support.

Thinking of you @Sol14Bamba and sending you all my strength 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/60sV1Sy3tp — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) January 12, 2021 Don’t know Sol Bamba personally but played against him a few times and was a top top man! Wishing him all the best during these tough times❤️🙏 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) January 12, 2021 Our thoughts and prayers go out to #SolBamba we wish you a speedy recovery my friend love the palmers 🙏 — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) January 12, 2021

When in Paris…

Liverpool marked 12 years since signing Daniel Agger.

West Ham reflected on Declan Rice’s first goal for the club, on this day two years ago.

A special moment for a special player! ❤️ 🗓 #OnThisDay in 2019, @_DeclanRice scored his first goal for West Ham United with a superb finish against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/RpqdpgIEz0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 12, 2021

Pedro looked back on 13 years since his professional debut.

Aston Villa remember Graham Taylor.

Today we remember the great Graham Taylor on the fourth anniversary of his passing. He had two spells as Aston Villa manager, leading us back to the First Division in 1988 before finishing 2nd in 1990. 💜 pic.twitter.com/0sSeXHWohS — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 12, 2021

Practice makes perfect for Sergio Ramos.

En esta tierra y con esta afición sale todo. 😜Down here and with this support I can't miss. 😜#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/xLBOiPm0Of — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) January 12, 2021

Cricket

Jason Roy was having fun in Australia.

Joe Root was excited to return to the field.

Almost time to play cricket again 😃 pic.twitter.com/svo5AavoCn — Joe Root (@root66) January 12, 2021

Back to business for Ben Stokes.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean gave a positive update on his progress.

Dressing fully off and Petrus happy!!!🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/0Ab3r2fcW1 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 12, 2021

Mercedes celebrated the 49th birthday of team principal Toto Wolff.

Happy Birthday, Toto 🥳🎂 Send the Boss your birthday wishes on his big day! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/a2RKMv8NR6 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 12, 2021

Fernando Alonso was enjoying the snow.

Tennis

Serena Williams delivered a tennis lesson.

Rowing

James Cracknell was debating the staging of the Tokyo Olympics.