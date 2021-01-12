Ian Henderson scores late winner as Salford take the points at Scunthorpe

Salford climbed into the League Two play-off pack with a 1-0 win at struggling Scunthorpe.

The Ammies won it via Ian Henderson’s 89th-minute goal, which followed a mix-up between home keeper Mark Howard and defender Jordan Clarke.

In a game in which chances were at a premium, the visitors were first to threaten through veteran striker Henderson, although he fired straight at Howard in the 16th minute after racing into the box from the left.

After that, it was the Iron who were the livelier, with Ryan Loft heading a cross from deep over the bar and Tyler Cordner curling wide from a half-cleared corner.

Salford were sharper in the second half and would have gone ahead had defender George Taft not cleared off the line after Ashley Hunter chipped Howard.

Substitute Luke Burgess also went close when firing into the side netting in the 68th minute, before Henderson won it with just a minute to play – nipping in between Howard, who had raced to the edge of his box, and Clarke before rolling into an empty net.