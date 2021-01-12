Micky Mellon hails Lawrence Shankland’s ‘ridiculous’ goal against St Johnstone

Micky Mellon hailed Lawrence Shankland’s “ridiculous” wondergoal after watching the Dundee United ace net from 50 yards out to earn his side a point against St Johnstone.

There looked to be no danger for visitors as the Scotland striker picked up the ball just inside the Saints half.

But the 25-year-old produced a moment of sublime quality as he spotted Zander Clark off his line before launching a pin-point strike that crept just under the crossbar.

It was a strike fit to win any game but sadly for Tangerines boss Mellon, it was only worth a point as his side were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw after the Perth visitors spoiled United’s tribute to former boss Jim McLean two weeks on from his death on Boxing Day.

Mellon said: “It was a special goal. Lawrence doesn’t look up. He just knows where the goal is. He struck it so cleanly. It’s like a golfer striking a drive. It was that kind of noise.

“It was so straight and so true that you think to yourself that’s got a chance of going in.

“It was a ridiculous moment to see it hit the back of the net.

“I’m pleased I’ve seen it. I don’t know how you measure great goals but this one was certainly fantastic. Everyone should be celebrating what was a fantastic moment.

“But we’re disappointed when you think that you need to score three goals to win a game. We’re disappointed with the defending for both St Johnstone goals.”

United struck first inside nine minutes as Louis Appere finished off a fine team move but Saints responded through striker Guy Melamed, with the Israeli marking just his second start since signing back in October with his maiden goal for the club.

Chris Kane then put Callum Davidson’s team ahead before Shankland’s long-range stunner ensured both sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Davidson – whose team remain ninth, seven points behind United in sixth – has now watched St Johnstone chalked up nine games without a win but he felt they should have ended that run after missing a string of late chances.

But the Saints boss has high hopes for Melamed having seen the 28-year-old finally get off the mark.

“This has been the story of our season but I would be more worried if we were not creating the chances,” said Davidson.

“It was great for Guy to get on the scoresheet as he has waited a long time. It has taken him a while to get up to speed with the Scottish game without any reserve football.

“For me this was a reward for how hard he has worked over the past two or three weeks. He is a clever player who wants to succeed so hopefully he can push on from this.”