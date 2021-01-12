Kabongo Tshimanga on target as Boreham Wood hold Dover to draw

Dover drew 1-1 in the Vanarama National League with a Boreham Wood side who finished with 10 men.

Wood took a 13th-minute lead when Corey Whitely sent Kabongo Tshimanga through to slot past goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin.

TJ Bramble had a sight of goal for Dover just before and the same player scored a deserved equaliser shortly after the hour mark thanks to a good ball by Oscar Gobern.

Jack Munns missed a good chance to give the home side the lead after rounding keeper Nathan Ashmore and at the other end Junior Morias went close and Tshimanga had a penalty shout turned down.

The visitors had Gus Mafuta sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card but held on for a point.