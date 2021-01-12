Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kabongo Tshimanga on target as Boreham Wood hold Dover to draw

by Press Association
January 12 2021, 9.58pm
Syndicate Post image
Kabongo Tshimanga opened the scoring (Tim Goode/PA)

Dover drew 1-1 in the Vanarama National League with a Boreham Wood side who finished with 10 men.

Wood took a 13th-minute lead when Corey Whitely sent Kabongo Tshimanga through to slot past goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin.

TJ Bramble had a sight of goal for Dover just before and the same player scored a deserved equaliser shortly after the hour mark thanks to a good ball by Oscar Gobern.

Jack Munns missed a good chance to give the home side the lead after rounding keeper Nathan Ashmore and at the other end Junior Morias went close and Tshimanga had a penalty shout turned down.

The visitors had Gus Mafuta sent off in the closing stages for a second yellow card but held on for a point.

More from The Courier