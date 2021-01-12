Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet keen to catch the eye of Scotland boss Steve Clarke

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet hopes his Parkhead strike will have caught Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s attention.

Nisbet snatched a point for his side against Covid-hit Celtic on Monday night as he fired home an equaliser in added time.

The Hoops, who had 13 players in quarantine after Christopher Jullien’s positive test result, thought they had sealed victory with eight minutes left when David Turnbull whipped a fabulous free-kick into the top corner.

But Nisbet demonstrated his predatory instincts once again as he pounced on a loose ball in the area to steal a 1-1 draw for Jack Ross’ team.

The 23-year-old has now struck 13 goals since making his summer switch to Leith from Dunfermline and is keeping his fingers crossed Clarke is keeping tabs on his displays.

He said: “It won’t do me any harm. But it’s up to me to keep on performing, keep scoring goals and keep staying in the thoughts of Steve Clarke.

“It was a good feeling getting that goal at the end and I think it was something we deserved from the game.

“I thought we started the game very well and had a few chances.

“It was a great free-kick for Celtic, but I thought we showed some character to get back into the game and get a point.”

Celtic were without key men Scott Brown, Jullien and Odsonne Edouard but still had big hitters like Shane Duffy, Callum McGregor and Turnbull available.

“They had a few players out, but I think if you look at their team they still had good players out there,” said Nisbet. “A lot of money’s been spent on the team.

“I don’t think it was added pressure for us. We just had to focus on ourselves and have a game plan.

“I thought we stuck to it well. It took a set-piece to take us down. But all in all I thought it was a good performance.

“I think we have to be motivated for any game we play, regardless of the opposition, regardless of the situation. I think the lads went into it seeing it as another game and we’ve picked up a good point away from home.”