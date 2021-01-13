Raikkonen’s snowman and Pogba pokes fun at Martial – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 13.

Football

Helped Man Utd go top of the table on Tuesday night – continued fight to end child food poverty on Wednesday morning.

Just had a good conversation with the Prime Minister. He has assured me that he is committed to correcting the issue with the food hampers and that a full review of the supply chain is taking place. He agrees that images of hampers being shared on Twitter are unacceptable. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 13, 2021

Paul Pogba reflected on a satisfactory evening.

And made fun of Anthony Martial’s facial expressions during his goal.

Rio Ferdinand enjoyed United’s win.

Walking my dogs this morning like…#MUFC Top the League! 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZfNERB3Nt6 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 13, 2021

Amad Diallo was in the house.

Liverpool got their supporters in the mood for Sunday.

Time for a classic throwback against this weekend’s opponents… 📼🍿#LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/BMMmmknz4B — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2021

And showed off their magic man.

Just Thiago doing Thiago things with the ball. pic.twitter.com/aZd5vev9OW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2021

Wolves marked six years since the death of Sir Jack Hayward.

Six years ago today we lost Sir Jack. Glad to have helped. Forever missed. 💛 pic.twitter.com/g5JPKdTXjj — Wolves (@Wolves) January 13, 2021

FIFA remembered Phil Masinga, two years on from his death.

🇿🇦 Phil Masinga played for @LUFC in the @premierleague, helped @BafanaBafana win the @CAF_Online AFCON in 1996 and scored the goal that qualified them for their 1st #WorldCup 😢 2 years ago today 'Chippa' tragically passed away, aged 49, but he will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/GsNNa5wzBg — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 13, 2021

Leicester looked back on a key three points on their march to the 2016 Premier League title.

Tottenham 0️⃣ Leicester City 1️⃣@Robert_Huth with a huge goal in the title race #OnThisDay in 2016 🗓 pic.twitter.com/vqBPIm7C96 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 13, 2021

Jude Bellingham was back in Borussia Dortmund training after injury.

Gabriel Magalhaes was happy in training.

Formula One

Alfa Romeo’s “Iceman” Kimi Raikkonen was super cool with this snowman.

McLaren reminisced about some of the most fierce F1 rivalries.

George Russell returned.

Sorry I’ve been a bit quiet recently. I wanted to take a few days to myself but we’re back in business training for the new season. Raring to go already! Stay safe and healthy everyone ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BUvgxh2JwL — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 13, 2021

Cricket

Jos Buttler and Stuart Broad were ready for action.

Looking forward to an exciting series! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KCGam4XexR — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) January 13, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad)

KP as modest as ever.

Glenn McGrath introduced Pinkie.

Gymnastics

Happy 28th birthday to Max Whitlock.

28 today 🎁🎈 pic.twitter.com/RuRfzs1XqG — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) January 13, 2021

Tennis

Petra Kvitova was ready to head Down Under.

Ready to fly! Australia here we come 🇦🇺🦘 pic.twitter.com/UUaQxHy39W — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) January 13, 2021

Basketball

LeBron knew…

MMA

Conor McGregor had some words of advice.

Boxing

Tyson Fury kept everyone motivated.