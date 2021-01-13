Nigel Clough salutes players’ outstanding performance as Mansfield win at Oldham

Delighted Mansfield boss Nigel Clough saluted his team’s outstanding performance following a 3-2 win at Oldham.

The Stags recorded a well-deserved fourth straight League Two success, one which lifted them into the top half of the table.

Clough said: “It was an outstanding performance from the team and a magnificent three points for us.

“It really was a fantastic effort from everyone and a very much deserved victory.

“To be honest I thought we should have been out of sight by half-time.

“We’d got the two goals to give us the lead, and then missed a penalty, but we’d missed quite a few chances aside from that.

“I was pleased with the manner in which we won the game too.

“From front to back we did well and we really ought to have had five or six goals over the course of the 90 minutes.”

Clough was also pleased for keeper Aidan Stone, who was clearly at fault for Oldham’s opening goal.

“Huge credit to Aidan,” added Clough. “He ended up making up for his early mistake.

“It is great when our other goals mean that error didn’t really matter in the end, because it was unfortunate for him so early in the game.

“It didn’t seem to affect his performance during the rest of the game, which is good.”

It was an eventful first half at Boundary Park.

Alfie McCalmont struck early for Oldham before two Mansfield goals in three minutes – from Harry Charsley and skipper Ryan Sweeney – turned the game on its head.

In first-half stoppage-time, the visitors blew a great chance to make it 3-1 when Jordan Bowery missed from the penalty spot.

The visitors did grab a third soon after the restart through Jamie Reid, before Oldham finally scored a consolation late on from Conor McAleny.

Oldham have now lost nine home league games this term and disappointed boss Harry Kewell said: “Well, Mansfield had a good day today. I’m really disappointed, though.

“We started well and the early goal gave us a good lift, but we didn’t carry that on.

“We got sucked into how Mansfield wanted us to play, and there were question marks over a number of fouls that the referee didn’t give.

“They played a certain way and in the end they got the result, so credit to Mansfield.

“We lacked a lot of common sense at times, and that was frustrating for me. We gave too many silly balls away and that’s why you end up getting punished.

“We maybe lacked that bit of experience you need too. It’s a shame, but these kinds of results happen and we’ve got to start to do something more about it.

“We know we’ve got the players who can start to make a difference, especially here at Boundary Park.”